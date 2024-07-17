Newport News Now 7-16-2024

CASA Information Session

Children in foster care in Newport News need your help! The Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program is looking for volunteers to be the voices for abused and neglected children. Studies show that children with CASAs are more likely to find a safe and permanent home and succeed in school, and half as likely to re-enter foster care. Unfortunately, CASA is only able to provide volunteers for about half of the children who need advocates. That’s where you come in! You’re invited to a virtual CASA Volunteer Information Session to learn about the program, what’s involved in being a CASA volunteer, and how you can help a child in foster care. The virtual information session takes place 6-7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, and you can register online to attend.

CASA is a nonprofit organization whose volunteers are appointed by the court to gather information and make recommendations to help judges decide what is best for each child. Volunteers get to know the child by talking with everyone in that child’s life: parents, relatives, foster parents, teachers, medical professionals, attorneys, social workers, and others. They use the information they gather to inform judges and others of what the child needs and what will be the best permanent home for them.

CASA volunteers are provided 30 hours of free initial training and 12 hours of continuing education each year. Each volunteer advocate works with CASA staff supervisors who provide guidance throughout the court process. Judges depend on CASA volunteers to help keep them better informed about each child’s case. They want CASA volunteers on every case in their courts; however, CASA is currently only able to serve 63 of the over 100 children in foster care. A child is waiting for your help. You do not have to be a lawyer or a social worker to be a volunteer. People from all walks of life are welcome to join. As a volunteer, you will be thoroughly trained and well-supported to help you through each case.