Newport News Now 7-18-2024

Use Your Voice to Help Shape City’s Future

Survey Now Open

What do you love about Newport News? Is it our excellent park system? The abundance of shops and restaurants? Easy access to the water? Our proud military traditions? No one knows the city like those who live here, people like you! As we update One City, One Future, the city’s comprehensive plan, we want to hear from you!

What is a comprehensive plan? A comprehensive plan is a roadmap. It helps guide decision-making so our elected officials, city staff, and residents can achieve a shared vision. We need you – the experts – to help chart the city’s path forward.

We ask all Newport News residents, business owners, visitors, and other interested parties to complete a 10-minute survey. Your answers will let city staff know what you think about Newport News and help us design a comprehensive plan that captures your hopes and dreams for our great city. ﻿Please fill out this online survey by Aug. 31 and feel free to share the link.