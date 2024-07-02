Newport News Now 7-2-2024

City Firework Ordinances

This Fourth of July, leave fireworks to the professionals. The Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office reminds residents that possessing and selling illegal fireworks is a criminal offense. Offenders could spend up to a year in jail or pay a fine.

In general, any firework that explodes, moves on the ground or in the air, or shoots a projectile is illegal in the Commonwealth of Virginia. In Newport News, the ordinance states:

Sec. 16-20. Fireworks permit required; permit fee.

(a) It shall be unlawful for any person to own, sell, possess, store, display, use, explode or manufacture pinwheels, sparklers, fountains or Pharaoh’s serpents without a permit issued by the fire marshal. A fee of $250 shall be paid before such permit may be issued.

(b) It shall be unlawful for any person to possess, display or explode any other fireworks without a permit issued by the fire marshal.

(c) For purposes of this section, fireworks do not include pyrotechnic bird-scaring devices.

Sec. 16-20.1. Permit fee for explosives, ammunition, and blasting agents permits.

Permits required by Chapter 33, Explosives and Fireworks, of the Virginia Statewide Fire Prevention Code shall not be issued until a permit fee of $250 shall have been paid.

NOTE: The loud sounds of fireworks easily trigger some veterans and pets. Please take care of your veterans and four-legged family members during Independence Day celebrations.