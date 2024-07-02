Newport News Now 7-2-2024

July Fourth Holiday Closures

City Offices and Libraries: Closed Thursday, July 4, and Friday, July 5.

Recreation Centers: Closed Thursday, July 4.

The schedule for Friday, July 5:

Achievable Dream Tennis Center will be open for Friday Night Nets, 6 – 11 p.m.

Brittingham-Midtown Community Center will be open with reduced hours, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Denbigh Community Center will be open with reduced hours, 1 – 11 p.m.

Huntington Park Tennis & Pickleball Courts will be open 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Huntington Park Beach will be open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Courthouse Way Community Center, Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center, Riverview Gymnastics Center, all Senior Centers and Youth Programs will be closed.

Trash/Bulk Collection: City-provided bulk collection and automated trash cart collections normally scheduled on Thursday will take place on Monday, July 8. All regularly scheduled collections for the week of July 8 will be delayed one day.

Curbside Recycling Collection: Contractor-provided curbside recycling collection scheduled for Thursday will occur on Friday, July 5. NO holiday collection delay for 18-gallon, black bin recyclers.

Recovery Operations Center (i.e., convenience/drop-off center): Closed Thursday, July 4, – Saturday, July 6. The facility will open on Monday, July 8, at 8 a.m.

Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter (serves Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, York County): Thursday, July 4, the Reunite Lobby will be open from 8 a.m. – noon. Friday, July 5, the Adoption Center will be open noon – 5 p.m., and the Reunite Lobby will be open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.