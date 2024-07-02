Newport News Now 7-2-2024

Elected Officials, Navy Unified to Improve Sailor, Ship Builder Quality of Life

Yesterday, Assistant Secretary of the Navy Meredith Berger, Congressman Rob Wittman (VA-01), Congressman Bobby Scott (VA-03), Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (VA-02), Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw, Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones, Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer, and U.S. Navy officials gathered for a roundtable discussion focused on continued revitalization efforts in Hampton Roads.

The goal was to unite all levels of government to ensure a cohesive and timely approach to the revitalization of downtown Newport News around the shipyard and throughout Hampton Roads. Improvements include Navy housing for about 8,000 sailors, convenient medical care locations, and a new parking garage with 2,000 spaces. Earlier this year, the state committed a $40 million treasury loan and the Navy could contribute up to $400 million for the new construction projects.