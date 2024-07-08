Newport News Now 7-8-2024

Treasurer, Revenue Offices Closed July 9

In preparation to implement a new personal property and business property taxation system, all offices of the Treasurer and Commissioner of Revenue are closed to the public and city personnel on Tuesday, July 9, to provide staff a full day of intensive training on the new system.

The city’s current legacy mainframe taxation system is being replaced to increase functionality, scalability, and flexibility by a Revenue Accounting Control System (RACS II), scheduled to go-live Aug. 1.

Please contact the offices of the Commissioner of the Revenue at 757-926-8752, or the Treasurer at 757-926-8740 with any questions.