Newport News Now

March 27, 2020

Facebook Live Event with City and Healthcare Leaders Posted Online

Last night, we hosted the first in a series of Facebook Live events. If you missed the conversation about COVID-19 with panelists Mayor McKinley Price, City Manager Cindy Rohlf, Fire Chief Jeff Johnson and Acting Director of the Peninsula Health District Dr. Steve Julian, you can watch the recorded event on the city’s Facebook page, on NNTV (Cox 48/Verizon 19), on nnva.gov/nntv and youtube.com/NewportNewsTV. ;

Next week’s Facebook Live event will feature Newport News Public Schools. We’ll announce the date and time shortly.

Small Business Administration Offering Assistance

The Newport News Department of Development is committed to identifying and sharing resources that can help businesses affected by the coronavirus. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is accepting loan applications from businesses for operating capital assistance. SBA is providing Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) to businesses for coronavirus-related economic disruptions. This opportunity applies to small businesses defined as less than 100 employees and less than $50 million in sales. Your business could qualify if you:



Are directly affected by the disaster

Offer services directly related to the businesses in the disaster declaration

Are a type of business that is indirectly related to the industry but likely to be harmed by losses in the community

Funds can be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred. The loan terms are for 30 years at a fixed rate of 3.75% and all payments are deferred for the first 12 months. Collateral may be required for loans over $25,000. The maximum loan amount is $2 million and is determined by SBA. The deadline to apply is December 2020.

A business can apply online and submit the application online. Unlike normal SBA backed loans, these loans are not available through a bank but must be applied for directly through SBA, either online or via hard copy. There is no fee to apply for the EIDL, but financial information on the business and the owner will be required, along with other pertinent information.

To apply online, visit disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Paper app lications can be downloaded on the Disaster Loan website. For additional information, contact SBA Customer Service at 800-659-2955 or disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Local Musicians to Perform Free Virtual Concert Tonight for Soundscapes

Seven professional musicians will combine their talents to put on the Soundscapes Virtual Concert, a 90-minute performance on Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m. The concert, which will be broadcast using Facebook Live on the Soundscapes page, will be held to raise funds to allow Soundscapes to continue providing music education to its student musicians while schools are closed.

All of the musicians who are performing during the concert are instructors at Soundscapes. They will be playing 15-minute sets in a variety of genres from their own homes, and their performances will be tied together for a single 90-minute live streaming event. All donations received during the performance will help the organization provide Soundscapes Virtual, the new online service created to reach students during social distancing.

Soundscapes is a nonprofit, educational intervention program that transforms lives through music for 350 under-resourced 1st-12th grade students in Newport News. Soundscapes provides free orchestral instruments, free high-quality music instruction, frequent public performances, and critical life skills including self-confidence, teamwork, concentration, perseverance, improved executive function and more. For additional information visit sound scapes.org.