Newport News Now 9-23-2024

With flu season upon us, it’s time to hear about upcoming Riverside Health FREE flu vaccination clinics throughout Newport News. All clinics are drive-thru, FREE, open to the public, and only while supplies last. You must be at least 9 years old and free from any symptoms of illness.

Wednesday, Sept. 25, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sherwood Shopping Center, 13771 Warwick Boulevard

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Riverside Wellness & Fitness Center, 12650 Jefferson Avenue

Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Riverside College of Health Sciences, 316 Main Street

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Riverside Health Care Center Brentwood, 10510 Jefferson Avenue

Wednesday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Charlie W. & Golden Bethune Hill Community Health Clinic 727 25th Street