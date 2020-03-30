Newport News Now

March 30, 2020

Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter Offers Adoptions by Appointment Only

The Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter (PRAS) is now offering adoptions of dogs, cats and pocket pets by appointment only. The move from walk-in adoptions to adoptions by appointment aids in controlling the number of visitors in the shelter at once and focuses efforts on helping pets find their forever homes in this time of coronavirus.

To make an appointment, those interested in adopting must first view adoptable animals online to see pictures and read bios. Once potential adopters have identified one or two pets they are interested in setting up a Meet & Greet with, they should fill out the appropriate adoption survey form – dog adoption , cat adoption and/or pocket pet adoption – and submit it to PRAS-reunite@nnva.gov . A member of the shelter’s staff will review the survey and call to schedule the appointment. Appointments are being made in 45-minute intervals during regular adoption hours (12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday; closed Tuesday). Adoptions can be processed immediately after the Meet & Greet.



More information, including adoption costs, can be found on the PRAS website at www.peninsulaanimalshelter.com.

Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers: Newport News Takeout Week

Enjoy a local meal for a great cause March 30 through April 5 during “ Virginia is for Lovers’ Restaurant Takeout Week .” Newport News Tourism is partnering with the Virginia Tourism Corporation and the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association to encourage everyone to order takeout, curbside pickup or meal delivery during this week-long promotion.



As we are all aware, the restaurant industry has been impacted tremendously by the measures that have been put in place recently due to the coronavirus, especially with dining rooms being forced to close. Luckily, many establishments are still able to provide meals that can be picked up or delivered. Many people supported these very same restaurants, all members of the Newport News Hospitality Association, just two months ago during Newport News Restaurant Week, so please consider supporting them again. It’s time we give back to the industry that has given us so much.



Participating restaurants include: Al Fresco, Azzurri, Bonefish, Circa 1918, Donatos Pizza, Hayashi, Hilton Tavern, Indulge Bakery, JT’s Bar & Grill, Keland’s Louisiana Seafood Bar & Grill, Kitchen 740, Midtown Eats, Nest Kitchen & Taphouse, Rick & Libby’s, Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine, Sage Kitchen, Smoke BBQ, The Cove Tavern, and The Melting Pot. Please check each restaurant’s website or Facebook page for the most up-to-date information.



For those who would like to support for this great cause by posting on social media, please use the hashtag #VirginiaEatsLocal and don’t forget to tag the restaurant to thank them for your meal! For more information, visit the Newport News Tourism webpage .