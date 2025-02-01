Newport News Now Leaf Collection Update

We appreciate your patience as we work diligently to complete the loose-leaf collection. Due to unforeseen delays, we are currently behind schedule. To ensure all areas are serviced, we will be extending collection hours, working on weekends, and utilizing other city staff to augment crews currently working. Our crews are making every effort to expedite the process, and we estimate the final collection date to begin in late February. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we work to complete the collection as quickly as possible.

To find out more information on the leaf collection progress, please call 311 or visit the Leaf Collection Progress tracker.