Newport News Observes Veterans Day

The city will observe Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11. Here’s a look at how city offices, facilities, and services will be impacted.

City Offices and Libraries — Closed Monday, Nov. 11.

Recreation Centers — All centers and programs will maintain normal hours.

Trash / Bulk Collection — No collections will occur on Monday, Nov. 11. All collections for the remainder of the week will be delayed one day., i.e., Monday’s collections will take place on Tuesday, Tuesday’s on Wednesday, Wednesday’s on Thursday, and Thursday’s on Friday. However, there will be no collection delay for 18-gallon Black Bin recyclers.

Recovery Operations Center (i.e., convenience/drop-off center) — Closed Saturday, Nov. 9, and Monday, Nov. 11.

Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter (Serves Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, York County) — Will operate on a normal schedule, the Adoption Center, noon – 5 p.m., and the Reunite Lobby, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.