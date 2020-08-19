Newport News Offers Grants to Non-Profits Impacted by Pandemic

The City of Newport News is offering grants for not-for-profit organizations impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. In recognition of the impact these agencies have on Newport News residents, the city established the CARES Act Grant Program to help offset COVID-19 related financial pressures.

The purpose of the CARES Act Grant Program is to provide operational and/or project support for non-profit agencies serving Newport News citizens. Organizations that can demonstrate expenses incurred and paid between March 1 and December 30, 2020 for the purpose of limiting business interruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for the grant. Priority consideration will be given to applications that provide social safety net activities such as: financial stability; food and nutrition; literacy/education/attainment; health; housing; positive behaviors/healthy relationships; and/or support/community/social networks.

Applications are being accepted beginning at 9 a.m. on August 24, and will be available on the Department of Budget and Evaluation website. The deadline to apply is September 11.

For questions regarding the CARES Act Grant Program, please contact the Budget and Evaluation Department at 757-926-8733 or budget@nnva.gov.