Newport News Offers Tax Extension for Federal Workers

The City of Newport News Treasurer’s Office is offering a one-time extension for the upcoming taxes due on Friday, Dec. 5, specifically for federal workers affected by the recent government shutdown. This initiative, led by City Treasurer Marty G. Eubank, aims to provide financial relief to those experiencing economic hardships due to the shutdown.

To qualify for this extension, taxpayers must ensure that all their accounts are current. Additionally, applicants will need to provide written proof of their furlough status or the hardship caused by not getting paid during the federal shutdown. These measures are intended to offer some much-needed relief during these challenging times.

Residents are encouraged to apply for the extension by contacting the Treasurer’s Office by Friday, Dec. 5. For assistance or more information, please call (757) 926-8731 or email treasurer@nnva.gov.

The Treasurer’s Office is committed to supporting the community and addressing any questions regarding this process.