Newport News Park Archery Range Safety Course Now Available Online

Archers can now take the Newport News Park Archery Range Safety Course online! All archers who wish to use the Archery Range at Newport News Park must view the video and complete the quiz on the city’s website. Upon successful completion of the course, archers will receive an Archery Safety Card. Additionally, archers must pay a daily rate or purchase an annual pass to use the course.

The Archery Range at Newport News Park is located in the campground area of the park. The range is comprised of ten total lanes, two are designated for crossbows with distances out to 65 yards. The range is open sunrise to sunset. For more information visit the Archery Range page on the city’s website or call 757-886-7912.