Newport News Parks & Recreation is Hiring!

spend the summer with Newport News Parks & Recreation by joining their team! Stop by Denbigh Community Center (15198 Warwick Blvd.) for a Job Fair on Wednesday, May 4, and Tuesday, May 10, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to check out everything they have to offer.

Job seekers can apply and interview on the spot, no appointment necessary! Multiple opportunities are available with a fast turnaround, starting within as little as two weeks. Apply for positions in animal care and welfare, Active Lifestyles (working with seniors), customer service – both indoors & outdoors, construction maintenance, parks, golf course, marina, pools, and Youth Programs.

Save time and apply ahead or review available positions at nnva.gov/jobs. For questions or more information, call 757-926-1400.