Newport News Parks, Recreation & Tourism’s Active Lifestyles Division Providing Virtual Activities

Newport News Parks, Recreation & Tourism’s Active Lifestyles is offering virtual activities while recreation centers remain closed during the quarantine. The Active Lifestyles Program is staying connected to participants through a weekly newsletter, The Active Lifestyles Home Alone Connection, emails, phone calls, mailings, and the Newport News Active Lifestyles Facebook page.

The Active Lifestyles Home Alone Connection newsletter, is emailed and mailed to select recipients and offers games, exercises, information, and resources. The newsletter can also be found on the division’s Facebook page. The Newport News Active Lifestyles Facebook page offers a series of Yoga poses; art exercises, resources, and interactive games such as Bingo with a Twist. On Tuesdays, participants can visit the page for Virtual Tour Tuesdays where they can virtually tour both regional and international museums and natural parks all in the comfort of their home.

To learn more about Active Lifestyles’ virtual activities, contact activelifestyles@nnva.gov, visit the Newport News Active Lifestyles Facebook page or call 757-926-1446.