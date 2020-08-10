Newport News Participating in Health Equity Pilot Program City

Newport News will distribute PPE and public health information to the community The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) and the Health Equity Working Group announced today a pilot program with the City of Newport News to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) and public health information to residents.

The Health Equity Pilot Program is a state-local partnership created to increase equitable access to essential supplies in underserved and historically disadvantaged communities, many of which have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. Over 40 localities have been identified for participation in the Health Equity Pilot Program and will receive up to 20,000 cloth masks, bottles of hand sanitizer, and appropriate translated public health materials.

“As the number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia rises, we must empower everyone to become part of the solution and help us move the Commonwealth forward,” said McKinley L. Price, DDS, Mayor of Newport News. “Newport News residents will benefit tremendously from the lifesaving supplies and information provided through the Health Equity Program. We are proud to collaborate with the Commonwealth and Virginia Department of Emergency Management on this important initiative to protect the lives of those who are often overlooked and underserved, including people of color and low-income communities.”

The City of Newport News was allocated 20,000 masks and bottles of hand sanitizer through the program and has scheduled community engagement events throughout August at locations people most at risk of contracting COVID-19 can easily and safely access. During the events, the city will distribute PPE and provide translated public health information. Drive-thru COVID-19 tests will be provided by Sentara Healthcare in limited quantities during a select number of events. Please follow the city’s social media accounts or visit www.nnva.gov for details on upcoming events. Prepare for a Busy Hurricane Season NOAA predicts an “extremely active” season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued an updated outlook for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season and it emphasizes the need for preparedness. Scientists state that atmospheric and oceanic conditions are primed to fuel storm development in the Atlantic, leading to what could be an “extremely active” season. The updated outlook calls for 19-25 named storms (winds of 39 mph or greater), of which seven to 11 will become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or greater), including three to six major hurricanes (winds of 111 mph or greater). It’s been a very busy season so far, with nine named storms, two of which have been hurricanes that made a U.S. landfall (Hanna and Isaias). We are now in the peak of the Atlantic basin hurricane season, which lasts until November 30.

Please prepare yourself, your family, and your home before a storm strikes. Download or print the Virginia Department of Emergency Management’s Hurricane Evacuation Guide for checklists and descriptions of what to do before, during, and after a storm. This year’s guide places a special emphasis on preparedness during the COVID-19 pandemic. Visit the Virginia Department of Emergency Management website for tools and checklists, including what should go into your emergency kit.