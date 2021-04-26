Newport News Partners with Hampton Roads Transit to Provide Bus Passes for Travel to Vaccine Clinics

The City of Newport News is partnering with Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) to make it easier for residents to travel to a vaccination clinic. Beginning today, residents experiencing transportation issues can call the city’s 311 Contact Center or visit nnva.gov to request a pair of HRT bus passes to use to get their first and second shot at any vaccine clinic in Hampton Roads.

To receive the pair of HRT passes, residents should call the city’s 311 Contact Center at 311 or 757-933-2311 or complete a form on the city’s website, www.nnva.gov. Residents should not contact HRT for passes.

When requesting passes, individuals will need to provide their name, address, phone number and indicate if they have already scheduled an appointment for the vaccine. Residents do not need to have a pre-scheduled vaccine appointment when requesting the pass, as many clinics are now offering walk-in vaccinations.

After completing a request, residents will be called and given information on where and when they can pick-up their bus passes. Pick-up locations will be at city buildings and facilities that are easily accessible to those requesting the passes.

The passes are valid for use on all HRT transit modes and routes to provide residents with numerous options on where they receive the vaccine. Residents age 16 and older experiencing transportation barriers are eligible to receive two bus passes, but they must be used to travel to and from a vaccination clinic.

HRT already provides a Vaccination Access Transportation Program that offers Paratransit customers free trips to and from vaccination appointments. All certified Paratransit customers are allowed up to four free trips to receive their vaccines. To use this service, individuals should call Paratransit Reservations at 757-455-8010 after registering and scheduling a vaccination appointment. Under this program, trips will only be scheduled to and from known vaccination locations.