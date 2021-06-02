Newport News Police Foundation ﻿Hosting Charity Golf Tournament

The Newport News Police Foundation is holding its first golf tournament on Thursday, June 17 at 9 a.m. at the Kiln Creek Country Club. Proceeds from the event will help fund the Foundation’s Michelle Millard Memorial K-9 Hero Fund, which provides cost of living expenses for retired Newport News Police Department (NNPD) canines, allowing them to live as family pets with their partners after retirement. The event is open to the public. Golfers may register as individuals or as a foursome by visiting the tournament website. The Newport News Police Foundation is an 501(c)(3) IRS registered charity and is the only nonprofit organization authorized to raise funds on behalf of the Newport News Police Department. All of the proceeds of the Foundation’s efforts (100%) go to the NNPD. For more information visit www.nnpolicefoundation.org, email info@nnpolicefoundation.org or call 757-234-1570.