Newport News: Preparedness is Key as Hurricane Isaias Develops

FRIDAY. JULY 31. 2020 Preparedness is Key as Hurricane Isaias Develops Late Thursday, Tropical Storm Isaias was upgraded to a hurricane. While there’s still a great deal of uncertainty about the track, there’s an increased chance tropical-storm-force winds and rain will affect our area early next week. Newport News officials are closely monitoring the storm and will keep you informed as forecasts develop. Please take the time to make sure you, your family, and your home are prepared. Download or print the Virginia Department of Emergency Management’s Hurricane Evacuation Guide for checklists and descriptions of what to do before, during, and after a storm. This year’s guide places a special emphasis on preparedness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay Informed: We will post updates on our website and social media pages and will send out notifications via NN Alert (sign up now to receive alerts). Citizens can also call our 311 Contact Center at 311 or 757-933-2311.

Know Your Zone: When a storm is approaching, emergency managers will determine which zones are most at risk and will share information on how residents in these zones should stay safe. Depending on the emergency, being safe might mean staying at home, moving to higher ground, or traveling to a different region of the state. Know your zone!

Prepare Your Kit: An emergency kit is an essential part of preparedness. Your kit should include at least a three-day supply of water and non-perishable food, medications for at least a week, flashlights and batteries, antibacterial soap, paper towels, and toilet paper, and critical paperwork. Also, make sure you have cloth face coverings, hand sanitizer, soap, and surface disinfectants to protect yourself and your family from COVID-19. Find additional preparedness resources on the Virginia Department of Emergency Management website.