Newport News Public Library Celebrates Local Authors

By: The City of Newport News

Join the Newport News Public Library the first week of November to celebrate local authors with panel discussions and an authors’ showcase!

Events begin on Nov. 1, 6-7:30 p.m., at Main Street Library (110 Main Street) with a How to Self Publish panel discussion. On Nov. 2, 6-7:30 p.m., the Pearl Bailey Library (2510 Wickham Avenue) will host a Children’s Books—From Story to Page panel discussion. On Nov. 3, 6-7:30 p.m., the Grissom Library (366 DeShazor Drive) will host a Speaking the Unspeakable—How to Write About Difficult, Traumatic, or Potentially Explosive Topics panel discussion. All of the panel discussions are free and open to the public.

On Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. ‒ 3 p.m., all are invited to meet local authors, purchase their books, and have their books signed at the Local Authors’ Showcase at Main Street Library.

For more information visit nnpl.org, call 757-926-1350, or any Newport News Public Library branch.