Newport News Public Library Celebrates National Tourism Week

By: City of Newport News

Next week is National Tourism Week and The Newport News Public Library is offering a variety of special programs to celebrate value travel holds for our economy, businesses, communities and personal well-being!

At Main Street Library, visit the Passport Help Desk on Sunday, May 1, from 1–4 p.m., to have a passport acceptance agent help you fill out an application, answer questions, and determine what other documents you might need to successfully apply for your passport (no registration required). There you can also Travel the World with Sister Cities Newport News on Wednesday, May 4, at 6 p.m. Sister Cities Newport News has partnered with cities around the world organizing cultural and citizen exchanges for 40 years. Join to learn about the different cultures, countries, and how YOU could travel internationally with Sister Cities Newport News (registration required).

Also at Main Street Library, on Thursday, May 5, at 11 a.m., take a trip (virtually) at the Let’s Travel Near and Far! program for ages 6-11 (registration required) and visit the Passport Office on May 6 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., to get your passport photo taken (no appointment necessary). The passport photo fee is $15.00. Photos will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis.

And for everyone hoping to plan a Disney vacation, but not sure where to start, visit Grissom Library on Thursday, May 5, at 6:30 p.m. as Travel planner Cat Hunt will guide you through the process of getting the most out of your trip at the Disney 101 program (registration required).

Main Street Library is located at 110 Main Street and Grissom Library is located at 366 DeShazor Drive. For additional program details or for more information about the Newport News Public Library, visit library.nnva.gov.