Newport News Public Library Exceeds Goal in Summer Reading Challenge

Readers in the Newport News Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge read a total of 520,750 minutes, surpassing the program’s goal of 500,000 minutes of community reading! From June 21 through July 31, 508 participants logged their reading minutes. The Summer Reading Challenge theme of “You Are What You Read” was expressed with healthy living programs, held virtually and in-person at library branches.

The top youth reader in the program was Theodore Althoff, age 5; the top teen reader was Jason Jordan, age 13 and the top adult reader was Anita M. Cervantes. Program participants were eligible for weekly prize drawings and everyone who read 720 minutes (12 hours) earned a completion prize.

For more information about the Newport News Public Library and their programs, visit library.nnva.gov or call 757-926-1350.