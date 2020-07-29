Newport News Public Library Receives Virginia Humanities Grant

Newport News Public Library has been awarded a $7,000 grant from Virginia Humanities to develop a multimedia exhibit in honor of the achievements of residents from the Southeast Community. The exhibit, Say It Loud: A Salute to the Heroes of the Southeast Community, is part of a multi-phased project the library has launched to commemorate and preserve the city’s historical legacy.



“The Southeast Community of Newport News has a strong African American heritage, rich in culture, business and opportunity,” says Sonia Alcantara-Antoine, Director of Newport News Public Library. “While the city and our partners are investing significant resources to transform this area, we must also reflect on the history of this neighborhood and residents. The Say it Loud: A Salute to the Heroes of the Southeast Community exhibit celebrates our city’s diverse cultural narrative and reignites the pride of this community’s storied past.”



The new exhibit is being created by Library staff with input from a Citizen’s Advisory Committee. Honorees must have made a significant and lasting contribution to the Southeast Community, supported the betterment of the community or helped advance civil rights in Virginia. The exhibit will debut at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center in winter 2021. It will travel to other locations throughout the city and will be available to view digitally through the Library’s website.



Say it Loud: A Salute to the Heroes of the Southeast Community will be the third installment in the Library’s series honoring Newport News residents. The second exhibit is currently on display in the Virginiana Room at the Main Street Library. For more information or to view the current exhibit, please visit or call the Virginiana Room at the Main Street Library at 757-591-4858.