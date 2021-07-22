Newport News Public Library Recognizes 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Achiever

Last week, Newport News Public Library recognized Oliver Johnson, age 4, for completing the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge. Anita Jennings, Acting Director of Newport News Public Library, presented Oliver with a certificate of achievement, a t-shirt and a book bag full of books and prizes! Oliver was the first child in Newport News to be recognized for completing the challenge.

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten is a national challenge where parents/caregivers log the books they read to a child from birth through the start of kindergarten, along with books the child reads. The goal is to promote reading to newborns, infants and toddlers. Parents/caregivers can sign up their child and the log books read on the Newport News Public Library website, nnpl.org, under Reading Challenges.

For more information, call 926-1350 or visit any Newport News Public Library.