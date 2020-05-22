Newport News Public Library to Begin Offering Services

In alignment with the Governor’s Phase I plan, the Newport News Public Library (NNPL) is slowly reopening to the public! Beginning today, you can place holds on physical items like books, DVDs and video games. Just visit the online catalog, find the item you want, and place your hold. On Tuesday, May 26, NNPL will begin offering curbside pick-up for your available holds. Visit NNPL’s Curbside Pick-Up page to review the process.

Additionally, book drops at Grissom, Main Street and Pearl Bailey Libraries are now open. There you can drop off any checked out items you are ready to return and with all late fines waived through June 10. If you need more time with an item, you can renew it online!

For more information, visit library.nnva.gov.