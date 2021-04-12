Newport News Public Library Welcomes Back the Community In-person!

The Newport News Public Library (NNPL) is excited to announce that today, April 12, branches officially reopen to the public! Select in-person services are now available including holds, pickups, browsing and checkout, as well as computer use, printing, copying, faxing and scanning.

Guests are asked to continue practicing COVID-19 safety protocols when in the library. Masks or face coverings are required to enter and six feet of physical distance should be maintained.

Curbside pickup is still available and the procedure remains the same, with appointments available from:10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information about curbside pickup and how to get your order started, click here.

To find details regarding branch locations and hours, or to contact your branch with any questions, visit nnpl.org.