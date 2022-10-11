Newport News Public Schools Celebrate International Walk to School Day Oct. 12

By: City of Newport News

Newport News Public Schools (NNPS) will join schools from around the world to celebrate International Walk to School Day on Oct. 12. Approximately 3,000 students from Newport News Elementary Schools will be walking to school 7:30-8:30 a.m. on Wed., Oct. 12 along with parents, teachers, and community leaders.

Walk to School Day began as a simple idea – children and parents, school, and local officials walking to school together on a designated day. It is an energizing event, reminding everyone of the simple joy of walking to school, the health benefits of regular daily activity, and the need for safe places to walk and bike. Schools focus on health, safety, physical activity, and concern for the environment.

Walk to School Day events raise awareness of the need to create safer routes for walking and emphasize the importance of issues such as increasing physical activity among children, pedestrian safety, traffic congestion, and concern for the environment. The events build connections between families, schools, and the broader community.

Newport News Healthy and Safe Routes to School and the NNPS Physical Education Department are organizing this year’s event. For additional information, please visit Walk to School Day in the USA or National Center for Safe Routes to School, or call A. Kimberly Abney at 757-375-4513.