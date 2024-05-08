Newport News Public Schools Celebrating International Bike, Walk, and Roll to School Day on May 8

Approximately 3,000 students from elementary schools, along with parents, teachers, and community leaders, will walk to school between 7:30-8:30 a.m. The event focuses on health, safety, physical activity, and concern for the environment. It raises awareness of the need to create safer routes for walking and emphasizes the importance of issues such as increasing physical activity among children, pedestrian safety, traffic congestion, and concern for the environment. The event builds connections between families, schools, and the broader community. The event is being organized jointly by Newport News Safe Routes to School and the NNPS Physical Education Department. To learn how your family can participate, visit the URL or call the number given.



BayPort Credit Union Community Shred Day is on May 6. Bring your boxes of documents, letters, etc. to be destroyed at BayPort’s Community Shred Day, and get up to four boxes of documents shredded at a BayPort Credit Union near you for just two non-perishable food items per bag/box or a monetary donation. All food donations will benefit the Peninsula Foodbank and Foodbank of Southside Eastern Virginia. Simply bring your donation and whatever you need shredded to Bayport Credit Union at 1 BayPort Way in Newport News or the Portsmouth location at 1241 Frederick Boulevard.

