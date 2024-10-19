Newport News Public Schools Family Empowerment Series: Your Mental Health Matters

Parents, students, and the community are invited to attend Your Mental Health Matters: Make it a Priority on Thursday, October 17, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Heritage High School, 5800 Marshall Avenue.

Forum attendees will enjoy dinner, experience a resource fair with service providers, and a panel discussion led by students and school and community leaders.

This is a unique opportunity to discuss the important issue of mental health and wellness. The event is free and open to the public.