Newport News Public Schools Hosts Job Fair Signing bonus available for various positions

Interested in working with Newport News Public Schools (NNPS)? NNPS is hosting on-site interviews for substitute teachers, bus drivers, custodians and child nutrition employees. Interviews are being held Tuesday, July 27 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Crittenden Middle School, 6158 Jefferson Avenue. There is a signing bonus for bus drivers, custodians and child nutrition employees.

Those applying for bus driver positions must have a valid driver’s license and the position does not require any prior commercial driver experience. Training will be provided to drivers. To learn more about the hiring process and to read full job descriptions, visit the NNPS website.