Newport News Public Works to Host Job Fair Community invited to hiring events on September 30 and October 1

To recruit and hire employees for critical positions in the Public Works Department, the City of Newport News is hosting an in-person Job Fair on Thursday, September 30 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, October 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Brittingham-Midtown Community Center (570 McLawhorne Drive). Attendees will participate in on-site interviews for positions in the Stormwater, Wastewater, Solid Waste and Street Maintenance divisions. Current Public Works employees will be at the Job Fair to discuss their work responsibilities and answer questions. Participants will be able to utilize the Brittingham-Midtown Community Center’s computer lab to apply for positions. Human Resources staff members will be present to provide assistance, if needed. Interviews will also take place during the event. Several Public Works positions require a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). Applicants who are interested in these positions but do not have a CDL can speak with a representative about the city’s innovative assistance program that helps applicants earn a CDL while employed with Newport News. Qualified applicants are hired and then receive training from one of the city’s approved vendors to obtain their CDL, with applicable fees covered by the city. Current job openings with full position descriptions are posted at www.nnva.gov/jobs. For more information, contact the Newport News Department of Human Resources at humanresources@nnva.gov or 757-926-1800. The mission of Newport News Public Works is to enhance the quality of life in the city by safely and efficiently managing the city’s infrastructure. The department is accredited by the American Public Works Association, which demonstrates their commitment to continuous improvement in the delivery of public works operations and services to the community. To learn more, visit the Public Works website or watch the Public Works informational video.