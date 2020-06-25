Newport News Receives $1 Million in Support of Neighborhood Revitalization

The Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority will receive $1 million in Vibrant Community Initiative (VCI) funding from the Commonwealth for the Marshall-Ridley Revitalization, a project that supports the holistic redevelopment of Carrier Point Apartments in the city’s Southeast Community. VCI combines multiple funding sources from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development for programs that bring together housing, community development and economic development components. The goal of VCI is to create thriving and sustainable communities across the Commonwealth by providing affordable housing that is coupled with additional space for business development.

The Marshall-Ridley Revitalization project will develop 82 mixed-income rental housing units and available storefront space. The effort will work to reduce poverty by delivering education, job training opportunities, and intensive case management coupled with new affordable housing and commercial space. The property is located in close proximity to the Brooks Crossing Innovation and Opportunity Center, which provides technical assistance and education for small businesses and entrepreneurs, workforce training, job placement, and STEM educational services.

In May 2019, the City of Newport News and the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority received a $30 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Choice Neighborhoods Initiative (CNI) program. Funding is transforming the Marshall-Ridley area, creating new housing options, community services, recreational opportunities and parks. The city and housing authority also received a $500,000 CNI Planning Grant in 2016 to develop a community-driven transformation plan for the Marshall-Ridley neighborhood, which includes Ridley Place public housing and an expanded area around the complex. The transformation plan can be viewed in its entirety online.