Newport News Receives Two Innovation Awards from Virginia Municipal League

Additional surplus Waterworks property soldAn additional three parcels of city-owned land in King William County were approved for sale by City Council last night. The parcels were some of the 37 parcels (792 acres) of land originally purchased for the development of a reservoir by Newport News Waterworks. That project was discontinued in 2009, and the land has been deemed surplus. One 5.784 acre parcel that is landlocked and undevelopable due to it consisting mainly of steep slopes and bottomland, is being sold to an adjacent landowner for the appraised price of $8,000. Another property owner is purchasing two contiguous parcels totaling 65.5 acres adjacent to their property. The property is undevelopable due to the steep topography, irregular shape and poor access. There is a modest amount of pine timber, the value of which was incorporated into the appraisal, which is $159,157. The buyer is paying the full appraisal cost for the parcels. FY 2023 Bond AuthorizationCity Council last night approved a bond authorization in the amount of $87,165,000. This action allows for the sale of General Obligation General Improvement (GOGI) bonds to support projects outlined in the Capital Improvement Plan. Of the total amount, $75,053,000, or 86%, is for General Fund supported projects. Included in the General Fund supported projects is $50,000,000 for the Huntington Middle School/Southeast Community Resource Area project. This single project comprises 57% of the total FY 2023 Bond Authorization. The remaining $12,112,000 (or 14%) is for projects in the fee based self-supporting funds of Stormwater and Wastewater.

Gift card donation from OptimaOptima Health, administrator of the city’s health plans, has donated 300 gift cards valued at $25 each to the city to promote wellness and member engagement related activities for city employees and retirees. The donated gift cards will be used as raffles and door prizes to increase participation and engagement in various health and wellness activities including webinars sponsored by Optima Health/EAP, Open Enrollment sessions and Renew Employee Wellness Program events. AppropriationsNewport News Arts Commission Grants ($159,379) – City Council appropriated these funds as grants from the Newport News Arts Commission to nonprofit arts-related organizations throughout the City. Through an annual competitive application process, the Commission makes recommendations to City Council for allocation of grant funds to various local performing and fine arts organizations. Twenty-six grants are being awarded this year, ranging from $500 to $19,000, to provide support for either the general operation of the organization or for special projects.Main Street Library ($8,412.13) – In 2005, Dr. Herbert H. Neisser left a $2 million bequest to the Main Street Library. Guidelines for managing the bequest allow for 85% of the interest earned each year to be used for projects that directly benefit the Main Street Library. This year, $8,412.13 is available for disbursement. The funds will be used for the ongoing “Say It Loud” project, adult and youth programming, and the Neisser Speaker Series to support programming and exhibits.Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office ($10,000) – These funds from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office Asset Forfeiture Fund are for events and projects within the community initiated by the Victim Services Unit and the Community Outreach Coordinator. Asset forfeiture funds are monies transferred from the Department of Criminal Justice as a result of narcotics investigations where the defendant’s assets are seized and participating agencies share in the proceeds. On-demand viewing of last night’s entire City Council meeting is available at www.nnva.gov/nntv. Next Regular Meeting is 7 p.m., Tuesday, September 27. Council meetings are shown live on NNTV (Cox 48/Verizon 19) and streamed online at www.nnva.gov/nntv and on NNTV’s Facebook page. View full meeting agendas, watch past meetings and more on the city’s Public Meetings Portal.