Newport News Recognizes How Geographic Information System Technology Makes an Impact

Today, the City of Newport News celebrates GIS Day! Geographic information system (GIS) technology provides analysis, visualization and insights into geospatial data and is used by many city departments. GIS Day was first observed in 1999, and the explosion of geospatial technology since then has expanded that idea into a global event to show how geography and the real-world applications of GIS are making a difference in business, government and society.

The GIS team recently launched the GeoHUB, providing a variety of spatial data readily available in one location. The GeoHUB provides online and pdf maps, data stories, open data files and many more resources. Our more recent apps include a COVID hub that provides resources on the pandemic and a leaf collection app that shows the progress of loose leaf collection throughout the city. We are rapidly expanding the number of GIS users to provide citizens even more ways to visualize all the great things occurring in Newport News.



The city is joining with hundreds of organizations worldwide to celebrate the impactful work of GIS professionals and serve to ignite the imagination of the future innovators who will further advance global progress using GIS. GIS, it’s happening here! For more information on how the city is innovating through the application of GIS, visit geohub.nnva.gov.