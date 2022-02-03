Newport News residents, employees, and friends:

Last month, I asked you to open your cabinets, wallets, and hearts to help our neighbors who are struggling with food insecurity. I encouraged you to join me on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to stock the shelves of the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. When I arrived at the Foodbank on January 17, I was surprised by the empty shelves. I knew they had seen a decrease in donations due to COVID-19, but I didn’t realize how badly they needed our support. I hoped our city and community would rally and help stock the shelves, but I never imagined just how much of a difference we would make together. Our 2022 Day of Service Food Drive broke records! We collected more than 11,306 pounds of food and $15,409 in donations. This is an increase over last year’s totals and a true testament to the giving spirit of our community. Thanks to each of you, individuals in our community won’t go hungry or have to decide whether to purchase food or pay for essential items, including medicine or heat. Your donations are offering nourishment and hope to those who need it the most. I am moved and inspired by your generosity and selflessness. Thank you to our partners, especially Riverside Health System and the Virginia Unity Project. Thank you also to Congressman Bobby Scott, Delegate Marcia Price, Newport News Sheriff Gabe Morgan, and Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew for supporting this event. Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “Everybody can be great, because anybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace, a soul generated by love.” We are a great city, a great region, because our residents are committed to serving and uplifting others. We support one other when times are tough and consistently show up for our neighbors. I am humbled by your generous spirit and giving hearts, and am proud to work with you to make our city and community better for all. Thank you. McKinley L. PriceMayor, City of Newport News