Newport News Responds to James River Jet Fuel Spill

Newport News, VA — City of Newport News officials are actively coordinating with state and federal partners following a jet fuel spill that occurred Friday afternoon in the James River near Newport News Shipbuilding. Environmental response and cleanup operations began immediately and remain ongoing.

The spill, estimated at approximately 7,700 gallons, occurred during a shoreline refueling operation involving the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy (CVN-79), which is nearing completion at the shipyard. HII has indicated that the cause of the incident is under active investigation.

Residents in portions of Newport News and surrounding areas may notice a strong fuel odor. According to the Virginia Department of Health, local drinking water and tap water remain safe, and there is no impact to public water systems. While the smell may cause temporary discomfort—such as headaches or nausea, particularly for individuals with asthma or other respiratory sensitivities—there is no evidence of a broader public health threat at this time.

Out of an abundance of caution, residents and boaters are advised to avoid areas of the river where fuel sheen is visible or where odors are especially strong. Individuals who experience persistent symptoms are encouraged to seek medical guidance.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is leading the environmental response in coordination with the United States Coast Guard, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, the Virginia Department of Health, and the Cities of Newport News and Hampton. Response crews are actively working to contain and recover fuel from affected areas and to assess environmental impacts.

City officials remain committed to transparency and the safety of residents, wildlife, and local waterways. Updates will continue to be shared as new information becomes available.