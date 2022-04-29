Newport News Restaurant Week Returns April 30 through May 7

We’re firing up the grills and heating up the ovens April 30 through May 7 as Restaurant Week is returning to Newport News this year during National Travel & Tourism Week! Restaurants are a huge part of the tourism industry, and we’re using this time to thank and support the fabulous restaurants of Newport News in what we are calling Newport News Travel, Tourism & Restaurant Week. Participating restaurants will offer set menus at the fixed price of$10 for breakfast$10 or $15 for lunch$20 or $30 for dinner(Please note that these prices do not include tax or gratuity). The 16 restaurants participating in this special event include Azzurri Italian Restaurant, Bonefish Grill, Burger Theory, Cove Tavern, Fairways BBQ & Grill, Fin Seafood Restaurant, Harpoon Larry’s Oyster Bar, Hayashi Sushi & Grill, Hilton Tavern Brewing Co., Indulge Bakery and Bistro, Midtown Eats, Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine, Sage Kitchen, Smoke BBQ Restaurant & Bar, The Melting Pot and The Twisted Crab Seafood & Bar. As restaurants decide on their special Restaurant Week offerings, their menus will be added to the website, so check back often for updates. Visit those hot spots you’ve always wanted to try or return to the favorite places you’ve loved for years.

The 9th Annual Newport News Restaurant Week is managed by the Newport News Hospitality Association, with support from Newport News Tourism. Visit www.newportnewsrestaurantweek.com for additional details.