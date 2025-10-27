Newport News Sheriff’s Office Earns Third Reaccreditation

The Newport News Sheriff’s Office (NNSO) has earned its third reaccreditation from the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission (VLEPSC), demonstrating its ongoing commitment to professionalism, accountability, and public trust. The certification decision was announced during the VLEPSC executive board meeting on October 9, in Fredericksburg, VA.

From June 9–11, outside assessors conducted a comprehensive review of the department’s training, policies and procedures, operations, and equipment. The NNSO not only met but exceeded compliance with 190 standards and more than 700 points of professional law enforcement standards.

Accreditation through VLEPSC is a voluntary process that requires agencies to meet rigorous standards of excellence and to submit annual reports verifying ongoing compliance. A full on-site assessment is conducted every four years to ensure continued adherence to best practices in law enforcement.

Members of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association and the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police serve on the commission, and the program is administered by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.

This latest reaccreditation reflects the NNSO’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of service and professionalism in the community it serves.