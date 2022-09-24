Newport News Sheriff’s Office’s Escorted Motorcycle Ride Returns

By: City of Newport News

The Newport News Sheriff’s Office’s (NNSO) extremely popular Escorted Motorcycle Ride is back after a two-year hiatus. This benefit for Project Lifesaver takes place on Sunday, October 9, rain or shine, at Newport News Park.

During the event, NNSO deputies escort riders from the park through the surrounding area, including the scenic Colonial Parkway and Yorktown waterfront. The ride concludes back at Newport News Park with a hot dog social, raffles, auctions, music, and more.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the ride starts at 11 a.m. and lasts approximately one hour. Registration is $20 per bike and an additional $5 per passenger. Sign up by downloading the form at nnsheriff.org or you can register at Shelters 19 and 20 at the park on the day of the ride.

The event is a fundraiser for the NNSO’s Project Lifesaver program. This free program supports Newport News residents who tend to wander and may get lost, including adults and children with intellectual disabilities, autism, traumatic brain injuries, or Alzheimer’s or a related dementia disorder. The program gives caregivers and families peace of mind and has reduced search times from days or hours to minutes. There are more than 80 adults and children in the program in Newport News.

Follow the NNSO’s Facebook event page for updates and contact Capt. Gross at grosskl@nnva.gov for additional ride information.