Newport News Shipbuilding Hosts Groundbreaking for 19th Habitat for Humanity Project

Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding division hosted the groundbreaking for a new home that will be built in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg. Adhering to COVID-19 protocols, a private gathering was held on Monday, March 1 at the site of the 19th build project to be undertaken by Habitat and shipyard volunteers since 2002. Attending the socially distanced event were Newport News Shipbuilding representatives, Habitat staff and the future homeowners, Mickeia Hunter and her sons, 18-year-old Cinque and 7-year-old Nehemiah.

The three-bedroom, 1,200-square-foot home will be built in the city’s Southeast community on land donated by the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority. Mickeia Hunter’s father, Mickey Pittman, just retired from the shipyard, so the family sees it as fate that the shipyard is partnering on this project. According to Habitat, the Hunters are a particularly close-knit family that has overcome adversity while maintaining the drive and dedication needed to move forward and improve their circumstances.

Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg is a non-profit organization serving the cities of Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson and Williamsburg and the counties of Charles City, James City, New Kent and York. For more information, visit www.HabitatPGW.org.