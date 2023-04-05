Newport News Student Wins App Challenge

Jamie Ashby, an eighth-grade student at Booker T. Washington Middle School in Newport News, earned first place in Congressman Bobby Scott’s Third Congressional District App Challenge. Jamie designed an app named Skin in the Game, which allows users to identify bug bites and skin conditions with machine learning. Users take a picture inside the app and the image is run through a machine learning model that predicts what the bug bite or skin condition could be so users will know how to properly treat the bite or condition.

Each year, members of the U.S. House of Representatives host district-wide Congressional App Challenges for middle school and high school students to encourage them to learn to code and inspire them to pursue careers in computer science. As the first-place winner, Jamie will have the opportunity to demonstrate his app when he attends a reception in Washington, D.C. with other winners from around the country.