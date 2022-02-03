Newport News Students Invited to ﻿5th Annual Re-Up School Supply Event

While many students begin the school year with plenty of supplies, these essential items often run out before the end of the academic year. To help students finish the year successfully, Newport News City Councilman Marcellus Harris and School Board Member Marvin Harris are hosting the 5th Annual Re-Up School Supply Drive. Newport News elementary, middle, and high school students are invited to Denbigh Community Center at 15198 Warwick Boulevard this Saturday, February 5 from 2 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. to pick-up the supplies they need for a great second semester. Thanks to generous support, more items have been collected this year than ever before! Donations include pens, crayons, colored pencils, notebooks, rulers, markers, binders, headphones, Chromebook carriers, and much more! The event is open to students in Newport News. Registration is not required.