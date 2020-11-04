Tax Payment Arrangement Available for Those

Impacted by COVID Newport News taxpayers who have been impacted by

COVID-19 can apply to extend the December 5, 2020 due date for tax

payments to February 5, 2021. Treasurer Marty Eubank is again offering a

tax payment arrangement plan to residents and businesses experiencing

financial hardship due to the health and economic crisis directly related

to the pandemic. The COVID-19 Tax Payment Arrangement Program allows

citizens and businesses affected by the pandemic to make arrangements to

extend the December 5 payment due date for real estate and personal

property taxes to February 5, 2021, without the assessment of a late

payment penalty or interest. The application is available on the

Treasurer’s website, and the deadline to apply is November 27. For

questions about the COVID-19 Tax Payment Arrangement Program, call the

Treasurer’s Office at 757-926-8731 or visit www.nnva.gov/treasurer. An

Achievable Dream Hosting Virtual Tennis Ball An Achievable Dream’s 28th

Annual Tennis Ball will be the virtual “mask-eurade” event of the year.

This year the party is coming to you! Celebrate with friends or party

from the couch and make history during An Achievable Dream’s first-ever

virtual fundraising ball on Saturday, November 14. With a $50

admission ticket, guests have access to the online auction, which is

already live online, and can enjoy the program video when it airs live

online on Saturday, November 14. Experience remarkable speakers, exciting

updates, a highlight of the Dreamers in the class of 2021, the

announcement of 2021 class sponsor, and more, all from the comfort of

your home! Event attendees can also purchase raffle tickets for $50 each.

Only 700 tickets will be sold and the winner gets a $10,000 cash prize!

Purchase tickets at www.tennisball.org. An Achievable Dream is a

nationally recognized K–12 program dedicated to the belief that all

children can learn and succeed regardless of their socioeconomic

background. Through unique public/private partnerships with Newport News

Public Schools and Virginia Beach City Public Schools, An Achievable

Dream operates two elementary and one middle and high school. The Tennis

Ball is the organization’s annual fundraiser in support of their

Visit www.achievabledream.org for more information.

