Newport News taxpayers
Tax Payment Arrangement Available for Those
Impacted by COVID Newport News taxpayers who have been impacted by
COVID-19 can apply to extend the December 5, 2020 due date for tax
payments to February 5, 2021. Treasurer Marty Eubank is again offering a
tax payment arrangement plan to residents and businesses experiencing
financial hardship due to the health and economic crisis directly related
to the pandemic. The COVID-19 Tax Payment Arrangement Program allows
citizens and businesses affected by the pandemic to make arrangements to
extend the December 5 payment due date for real estate and personal
property taxes to February 5, 2021, without the assessment of a late
payment penalty or interest. The application is available on the
Treasurer’s website, and the deadline to apply is November 27. For
questions about the COVID-19 Tax Payment Arrangement Program, call the
Treasurer’s Office at 757-926-8731 or visit www.nnva.gov/treasurer. An
Achievable Dream Hosting Virtual Tennis Ball An Achievable Dream’s 28th
Annual Tennis Ball will be the virtual “mask-eurade” event of the year.
This year the party is coming to you! Celebrate with friends or party
from the couch and make history during An Achievable Dream’s first-ever
virtual fundraising ball on Saturday, November 14. With a $50
admission ticket, guests have access to the online auction, which is
already live online, and can enjoy the program video when it airs live
online on Saturday, November 14. Experience remarkable speakers, exciting
updates, a highlight of the Dreamers in the class of 2021, the
announcement of 2021 class sponsor, and more, all from the comfort of
your home! Event attendees can also purchase raffle tickets for $50 each.
Only 700 tickets will be sold and the winner gets a $10,000 cash prize!
Purchase tickets at www.tennisball.org. An Achievable Dream is a
nationally recognized K–12 program dedicated to the belief that all
children can learn and succeed regardless of their socioeconomic
background. Through unique public/private partnerships with Newport News
Public Schools and Virginia Beach City Public Schools, An Achievable
Dream operates two elementary and one middle and high school. The Tennis
Ball is the organization’s annual fundraiser in support of their
students. Visit www.achievabledream.org for more information. Subscribe
