Newport News to Celebrate Juneteenth

By: City of Newport News

Excitement is brewing for this year’s Juneteenth celebration! Newport News has planned eight days of fun-filled activities designed to promote Unity in the Community. The goal is to bring about a greater understanding of history through education, awareness, and commemoration. Check out all of the planned activities in the video below. Don’t forget, the deadline to sign-up for several of the events, including the parade, is Monday, May 16. Visit nnva.gov/Juneteenth for more information and to register for events. For questions, email nnjuneteenth2021@gmail.com or call (757) 813-6014.