Newport News to Close Friday in Recognition of Juneteenth

Newport News city offices, buildings and facilities will be closed on Friday, June 19 in recognition of Juneteenth. The Voter Registrar’s Office at City Hall will still be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for absentee voting for the Republican Primary, and the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter located at 5843 Jefferson Avenue will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. for adoptions.

Governor Ralph Northam announced earlier this week that he is proposing legislation to make Juneteenth a state holiday. While Newport News does not follow the state holiday schedule and instead specifies city holidays in the City Code, City Council has agreed to close city offices on Friday to commemorate this important day in our nation’s history.

Juneteenth is a significant day in the history of this nation as it commemorates the announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas, the last of the former Confederate states to abolish slavery. Every year, Councilwoman Saundra Cherry works with the Downtown Newport News Merchants Association to hold a festival to celebrate Juneteenth, but due to COVID-19 this year’s activities had to be canceled. She instead created the following educational video about the history of Juneteenth.