Newport News Updates Park Piers Replacement Project

Newport News, VA – As warmer weather approaches and more residents head to the waterfront, the City of Newport News is sharing an update on the Hilton and Monitor-Merrimac Overlook Park fishing piers, including the steps being taken to replace the structures after they were closed last year.

The Hilton Fishing Pier and the fishing pier at Monitor-Merrimac Overlook Park were closed in April 2025 after inspections revealed significant deterioration in their supporting timber piles. Engineering assessments determined that the damage was extensive and that full replacement of the structures is necessary. Short-term repairs would not restore the piers to a safe condition.

The city awarded the design contract for the replacement of both fishing piers in November 2025. Engineers are now conducting geotechnical investigations and preparing preliminary plans that will support the required regulatory approvals.

The project must undergo a Joint Permit Application (JPA) review by state and federal agencies, a process that can take up to 24 weeks. Geo-tech investigations were initiated in early January 2026, and the JPA was submitted on February 23. Based on current projections, the city expects to receive the permits in early fall and to advertise the project for construction bids in October 2026, with construction anticipated to begin in late 2026 or early 2027.

Currently, the projected completion dates are:

• Hilton Fishing Pier – October 2027

• Monitor-Merrimac Overlook Park Fishing Pier – June 2028

Environmental regulations that limit in-water construction between February 15 and June 1 could extend these timelines.

The city is also strengthening long-term maintenance practices for waterfront structures by increasing inspection frequency as piers age, expanding engineering review and data collection, and exploring additional protective technologies such as pile wraps or jackets.

“The safety of our residents and visitors remains our top priority,” said City Manager Alan K. Archer. “We understand how important these piers are to the community. While the replacement process takes time, we are committed to rebuilding safe, durable piers and keeping residents informed every step of the way.”

Although the Hilton and Monitor-Merrimac Overlook Park fishing piers remain closed, residents and visitors still have access to other city piers and waterfront spaces, including King Lincoln Park Pier, King Lincoln Park Wave Screen, James River Fishing Pier (fee applies), and the Denbigh Park Fishing Pier. These locations offer alternative opportunities to fish, walk, and enjoy the water while replacement work is underway.

The city will continue to provide updates through the Newport News Now newsletter, social media channels, and 311 as the project progresses.