Newport News Urban Garden Opening on Saturday

Hampton Roads Urban Agriculture is a nonprofit committed to reducing food insecurity across the region by developing urban farming and educational programming while creating a sustainable food system. They’ve teamed up with Zion Baptist Church and other groups to create an urban garden in Newport News. Join them for Opening Day at the Garden this Saturday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 633 20th Street. During the event, the community will have the opportunity to learn about the garden and how they can get involved. The event also includes music, vendors, food and activities. The event is free and registration is not required. The Urban Farm is a learning environment for visitors, volunteers and community members of all ages. Guests gain hands on educational experiences while helping grow a variety of produce, 80% of which is given away. To learn more visit www.hrurbanag.org or call 757-819-8891.