Newport News Waterworks Receives Two Gold Awards

Newport News is honored to announce that Waterworks has received two Gold Awards from the Virginia Department of Health, one for Harwood’s Mill, and one for the Lee Hall Water Treatment Plant.

These awards recognize water treatment facilities that meet rigorous performance standards in filtration, clarification, and backwash, ensuring the highest level of water quality.

Only four plants in the Hampton Roads region received awards this year and Newport News Waterworks earned two of the three gold designations.

This is the second year in a row both plants have earned gold. This is clear evidence of the utility’s commitment to delivering exceptionally clean, safe, and reliable drinking water to more than 410,000 customers across the Peninsula.

Congratulations to the Production Division Operations staff for this outstanding achievement and for protecting public health every single day.