Newport News – We want to hear from you!

Our “Attitude of Gratitude” campaign is going strong and we want YOU to be part of it! We want to hear about the people, places and things you are grateful for, large and small. Take a one-minute video and tag us on social media, along with #NewsofGratitude and #NationalGratitudeMonth. We’ve been tagged several times already by residents, businesses and community organizations, and we love hearing from you. Please keep the videos coming! Did you know you can also win prizes, just for sharing your appreciation? The videos with the most views will be posted on the city’s social media pages; those with the most votes will win prizes at the end of the month. For full contest details, visit www.nnva.gov. To offer inspiration, Newport News TV captured a short glimpse of how our community is embracing gratitude. Check out the video on the NNTV YouTube page. Don’t forget to pick up a free sign to write in what you are grateful for and display it in your yard or window. Residents, businesses, places of worship, nonprofits and others are encouraged to grab a sign. Signs can be picked up at all Newport News Public Library branches and community centers, as well as the Newport News Visitor Center, the Tourism Office, City Hall and the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center. If your business or place of worship has a marquee or sign, please consider posting a gratitude message there. Be sure to snap a picture and use #NewsofGratitude and #NationalGratitudeMonth so we can share them as well. During last night’s City Council Meeting, Mayor McKinley Price proclaimed November as Gratitude Month in Newport News. This proclamation highlights the city’s commitment to giving thanks for how far we have come as a community and nation, as well as shows appreciation for the people and things often taken for granted. Let’s keep the gratitude going. Visit www.nnva.gov for details on the city’s campaign and get involved!